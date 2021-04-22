Drake’s Super Ripped Body Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors

Drake sparks plastic surgery rumors after showing off his toned body.

Apart from his musical success, it is no secret that Drake’s physique and handsome face had some members of the public falling head over heels. Still, fans are speculating that the “God’s Plan” rapper is appearing much more ripped than before, especially within a short time frame. Drizzy has been hitting the gym a lot, but fans are musing that this new body could not have come so quickly and accused him of doing plastic surgery.

On Wednesday, April 21, the rapper posted a video to his Instagram story of him in the gym with his friends flaunting a well-built and toned body. Drake is still recovering from a knee surgery he had to undergo last year, and he seems to have been putting more focus on his health and fitness.

The improvement in his physique is very visibly emphasized as Drake rocks just a pair of grey sweatpants and a pair of sneakers. He can be seen holding his shirt in his hand, so you know fans are getting a full eye’s view. In response to his tight torso, one fan expressed surprise, “Goddamn drizzy big af,” and another stated, “wtf, drake is hella jacked.”

Others commented that they strongly believe the 34-year-old had some surgery done. One social media user said, “He needs to let us know who that lipo doctor is cause they did a good job.” Many social media users shared the same sentiment, sharing that Drake could not have worked as hard to achieve such chiseled abs and chest.

This is not the first time that rumors of plastic surgery have surrounded Drake. Back in May 2019, the rapper had a public brawl with record producer Carnage, who accused him of doing plastic surgery in Columbia. The accusation came after the “Hotline Bling” rapper posted a shirtless photo on Instagram that had fans fawning over his flick.

Carnage commented, “You got fake ab surgery in Colombia you ain’t foolin’ anybody,” and this comment gained over 20,000 likes that had the public running with the claim. The two had a short but spicy public banter. Still, Drake did not deny or confirm the rumor then and is yet to do so now.

Nevertheless, some fans are welcoming the rapper’s new form, whether it is a product of natural exercise and diet or plastic surgery. We can all agree that he looks good.