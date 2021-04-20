Ziggy Marley Happy Step Up And Perform At Earth Day Concert

Ziggy Marley has always supported initiatives geared towards saving the earth. He will get another chance to broadcast his love for mother nature when he takes to the stage to perform at Nat Geo’s Earth Day Eve 2021 streaming concert on Wednesday, April 21.

The eldest child of reggae legend Bob Marley and Rita Marley, the renowned artist, told AP News that any time he is needed for such a worthy cause, he would make himself available.

“Any time they call me, I’m there for this. Any time they want me,” he said while speaking from Los Angeles. Even though things will look a bit different because of the pandemic, he is confident that the message of conservation can still get out. “Everything is being done a bit different, but we’re still doing it, which is the main point,” he continued.

Ziggy Marley joins a star-studded cast of earth-conscious artists like Willie Nelson, Yo-Yo Ma, Angélique Kidjo, AURORA, José González, Maggie Rogers, Rostam, and Valerie June. Pop group My Morning Jacket is also expected to release a new video along the same theme. Marley believes that music is key in getting the message out globally.

“We’re making art to make a change and challenge the status quo. We need more art like that in this time. We need more music like that. We need more artists like that. So I am just happy that we are using art in that way,” he said.

Marley will perform “I Don’t Wanna Live On Mars,” which is off of his 2014 album Fly Rasta. The song seems apt for delivering a message about the current situation on earth and how quickly it needs to be corrected.

“Whatever happens to this planet is going to happen to us all. It’s not going to happen just to the rich or just to the poor. It’s going to happen to us all – the good and the bad,” he continued.

The Earth Day concert will be hosted by Jessica Nabongo. It is carded for tomorrow and begins at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on National Geographic’s YouTube channel and website. There will also be an after-party on social media platform TikTok hosted by Jayda G. Her set will be accompanied by visuals from the Disney+ series Earth Moods.