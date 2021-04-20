Joe Budden Angered By Plane Supporting R. Kelly

R. Kelly has become one of the most despised artists ever since the revelation that he will have to face multiple sexual assault charges. While most of the popular opinion has been turned against him, it seems he has at least one die-hard supporter in New Jersey. The fan even went through the trouble of paying for a banner on a plane to make his or her feelings known.

The former Slaughterhouse rapper caught the fan’s message and decided to share it with his followers as well as his disgust with the person responsible. Joe Budden, who seemed confused by the entire incident, recorded the moment on his phone before posting it on various social media accounts.

In the short clip, he can be heard saying: “Look at this, only in New Jersey,” before adding: “Are you fucking kidding me, buddy? This is what you waste your good, hard-earned money on to see? You gotta be shitting me.”

Joe Budden sees a R Kelly Banner in the sky pic.twitter.com/XcK2K93aB3 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) April 19, 2021

The message that the fan paid for reads, “R. Kelly was set up for monetary gain!” Very few people share this person’s sentiments as Kelly’s music has been more or less canceled and is rarely played on major radio stations or networks anymore. His troubles began soon after the multi-part docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly.

Following that, he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Illinois in February 2019. The “Your Body’s Calling” singer was slapped with 10 federal sexual abuse and obstruction of justice charges later that year. That wasn’t the end of it either as he later faced another 18 federal charges between Illinois and New York courts all in 2019. He is expected to be moved from Cook County jail to New York City ahead of his sex trafficking trial this summer, according to various media reports.

Earlier today (April 19), the New York Post revealed that an alleged R. Kelly associate, Michael Williams, copped a plea deal. He apparently admitted that he lit one of the accuser’s father’s rental cars on fire as he tried to silence and intimidate the family of Azriel Clary. She is one of the alleged victims, according to the docuseries, who was living under his supervision.