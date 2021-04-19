Drake Steps Up To Do The “Ski Challenge” After Young Thug YSL’s ‘Slime Language 2″

Drake is one of the latest celebrities to come through with his attempt at the Ski Challenge. While some fans appreciated his efforts, others are outrightly criticizing his sometimes questionable dancing techniques.

The Ski Challenge is one of the newest TikTok routines, and many celebrities have publicly made their attempts. The challenge is done to the tune of Young Thug and Gunna‘s new single “Ski,” which was released on Saturday, April 17. Kevin Hart, Meek Mill, Rowdy Rebel, Quavo, and Future are just a few of the celebrities who have participated in the challenge. The aforementioned have received their fair share of criticisms and laughs. However, Drake‘s attempt appears to be attracting a lot more hate from social media users.

One person commented, “His white side showing,” another added, “Good thing he’s fine. Poor baby with no rhythm,” and another said, “He dancing like a white bartender.”

The 34-year-old Canadian rapper has often been criticized and accused of ‘acting or being too white’ since hitting the hip hop scene. Critics and haters have accused his songs of basically not being ‘black enough.’ Still, Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, is one of the most successful rap stars in history.

The rapper holds the title of the highest certified digital singles artist, with 142 million units, including combined sales and on-demand streams. His 2018 single “God’s plan” is currently 11x Platinum, and his 2015 “Hotline Bling” is certified 8x platinum. The rapper has the most charted songs in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, with 209 songs holding Billboard chart records.

In addition, the rapper is still loved by the public, despite the hate he sometimes endures. Some fans were quick to defend the rapper amid the harsh criticisms for his moves. One person commented, “Drake can do no wrong in my eyes,” and another defended, “one thing about it he can’t dance but it’s okay he still looks great.”