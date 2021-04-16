Lil Nas X’s Father Jumps To His Defense Amid Viral Video Of His Mom Begging

The “Montero” artist is being accused by messy folks online of neglecting his mother, who is allegedly a crack cocaine addict that also lives on the streets. Now, his father has come to Lil Nas X’s defense as he says their son has done all he can to assist his mother.

Robert Stafford took to social media to address trolls attacking his son over his mother’s struggles. On Thursday, Stafford said that despite what people say, Lil Nas X “is the greatest kid a parent can be BLESSED with.” He confirms that Nas X’s mother is battling addiction but says that he and his son love and respect her the same.

“Although his mom is in a struggle with an addiction, she’s STILL a QUEEN and he goes through great lengths to make sure we’re taking care of [sic].” He shared a photo of himself and his wife along with Lil Nas X, and added that “Those who have family members and friends dealing with addiction understands that there ain’t enough money you can throw at this situation to make it right.”

The diatribe online began after a video was shared showing two men approaching a woman on the side of the road begging. The driver in the video asks the woman if she was Lil Nas X’s mom, to which she affirmatively responded. The voices in the video then proceed to castigate the “Old Town Road” artist as neglecting his mother while having money and fame while his mother was destitute.

Reactions to the video online say fans bash Lil Nas X as they assumed that he cut his mother off and refused to help her.

The news might be shocking to many, but Lil Nas X has admitted that his mother was a drug addict, and they do not have a close relationship. Speaking during a Variety interview, he said, “I never really talk about my mom,” he said. “She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better – things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love.”

Meanwhile, his father also said that the family helps the mother but that they do not address their personal issues in the public domain. However, he noted that the criticisms of his son are unwarranted and wrong.

“I dont usually address personal issues publicly but felt like this need to be. Please join us in keeping her in your PRAYERS,” his post continues. “And to those out there trying to create a false story you wont prosper.”

Lil Nas X himself has not responded to the video. He himself has issues of his own dealing with the controversy around his “Montero” video that many former fans of Old Town Road have called out as “devil worshipping.” One of his props is also the subject of a lawsuit by Nike after the artist used re-designed Nike Airmax shoes with an inverted cross and human blood in the soles.