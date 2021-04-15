Lil Nas X Faces Backlash Over Alleged Video Of His Mother Begging On The Streets

Lil Nas X is getting some negative press after a fan shared a video alleging that his mother is begging for money on the streets of Atlanta. His fans have called him out for allegedly refusing to help his mother, who, from all indications, seems to be homeless.

It’s no secret that Lil Nas X and his mother have a strained relationship. In the past, he has acknowledged that she has an addiction problem.

“She’s an addict so we don’t have the closest relationship. Even trying to get her better- things didn’t quite work out. But there’s still love,” he said in 2020. His fans apparently don’t seem to think he is showing that “love” he speaks of, as apart from posting the video, the fan captioned the post. “This is @lilnasx mom holding a feed me sign.”

Immediately fans started calling out the multi-platinum artiste and questioning the relationship with his mother. Aside from what has been relayed by Nas X, there is little known about the relationship with his mom. The 22-year-old rapper’s troubles began weeks before when he unveiled his brand new satan shoes, laced with blood. Fans questioned the need for blood. Meanwhile, Nike filed for a stop order of the controversial footwear.

The drama continued with the release of his latest number-one single, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” Fans lashed out at Lil Nas X for his satanic symbols, which included him performing a lap dance on “the devil.”

Nas X has not yet responded to the recent claims about the relationship with his mom.