Dancehall Producer Rvssian Cops New Bentley GT For His 33rd Birthday

Rvssian treated himself to a new Bentley for his birthday.

Record producer Rvssian is stepping into his 33rd year of life in style as the Jamaican entrepreneur apparently copped a new Bentley Continental GT for his birthday. The Head Concussion Records founder is always one to upgrade his fleet, as he is also the owner of a Lamborghini Urus and a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The Bentley continental GT has a starting price of $202K and comes in two variations, the convertible and coupe with either a 4.0 V8 or 6.0 V12 engine. Rvssian copped the V12 coupe version in arctic white and blacked out 22 inch wheels.

On April 12, the producer shared a photo of himself sitting on the roof of his brand new luxury car.

“BIRTHDAY BOY, Thank God for another year!” wrote the super producer in the caption.

Birthday wishes from his fans and friends flooded the comments. dancehall artiste Konshens commented, “Blessed Earthday my bro, Keep going up.” Ding Dong Ravers said, “Big look big look. More life and blessings bro.” Fellow producer Stephen “Di Genius” McGregor also wished, “Happy Earthstrong bro.” Other comments and wishes came from Shenseea, Stefflon Don, Kemar Highcon, Jessie Royal, Taurus Riley, and of course, Romeich.

Rvssian is best known for his collaborations with major artists, including Vybz Kartel, Shenseea, Shaggy, Demarco, Juice World, French Montana, Cardi B, Tyga, Post Malone, Carlos Santana, Kevin Gates, Juice WRLD, Tyga, and more.

Rvssian became popular in 2010 after producing Vybz Kartel’s “Life Sweet,” followed by “Straigth Jeans and Fitted.” The producer also previously collaborated with Konshens and the late J Capri on “Pull Up To Mi Bumper” and Sean Paul and Farruko with “Passion Whine.”

“Passion Wine” was certified platinum in 2014 by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

He was awarded for Favorite Local Music Video for the year 2011 At the Youth View Awards alongside Vybz Kartel “Straight Jeans and Fitted.” In 2015, the popular producer also won Favorite Producer at the YVA Awards.