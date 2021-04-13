Chronixx, Popcaan Performed For Bunny Wailer’s 74th Birthday Tribute

The Jamaican entertainment industry is making sure the legacy of the late Bunny Wailer stays alive. The Reggae icon died early last month after suffering two strokes.

Last Saturday, April 10, would have marked Wailer’s 74th birthday, and reggae and dancehall artists, including Popcaan, Chronixx, Zamunda, Tony Rebel, and Wailer’s son Asadenaki came together to celebrate the life of the Rastafarian legend.

The celebration took place in the form of a pre-recorded show at his home in Weymouth Drive called “Rootsman Skanking.”

Along with the high-energy performances, some artists offered tributes to Bunny Wailer, who was also frequently called Jah B. Dancehall deejay Spragga Benz, who was in some ways Wailer’s protégé, shared how honored he was to have been guided by Bunny Wailer.

Reggae artiste Chronixx paid his tribute through song, starting with his rendition of Wailer’s “Ram Dancehall” and proceeding with a performance of “Keep It Moving.”

Reggae artiste Ibo Cooper also paid tribute, declaring that Wailer “charted new territory in music and left a legacy for our nation and the world. He capably played the supporting role when necessary but when his time came he played his leading role with equal capability.”

Popcaan also made sure to show appreciation for Wailer, saying “him set the pace for we,” and boosted fellow dancehall artiste Zamunda to deliver a heartfelt performance of “Jah Love Surround Me.”

Living reggae legend Tony Rebel also paid tribute by delivering a heartwarming performance of Wailer’s “Crucial,” tailoring the song to relate to the struggle the world is facing with the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of the event, Asadenaki told the Jamaica Observer about his father and the need to preserve his legacy.

“His determination to own and preserve his image and works made me pledge to do the same with my own works and his legacy,” Asadenaki said.

The members of the entertainment industry share the same perception and are working to promote and preserve Wailer’s legacy.