Drake To Address DMX Beef On ‘Drink Champs’ With N.O.R.E and DJ EFN

Drake is finally speaking on his past beef with DMX.

The OVO chief is heading to REVOLT series drink Champs with co-hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN. Noreaga, in a teaser of the upcoming episode on Instagram, said that Drake would be discussing the 2012 beef between Drake and now deceased rapper DMX. One N.O.R.E claims he squashed the beef through Drake’s OVO producer Noah “40” Shebib.

“U see my face and u know why I’m here !!!” he wrote. “CHAMPAGNE PAPI; but who’s who ? OVO DRINK CHAMPS LOADING. #CertifiedLoverBoy LOADING. @champagnepapi x @therealnoreaga @drinkchamps #drinkchampspodcast a lot of people don’t know but I squashed the beef between dmx and drake thru my boy 40 but we Will save that for drinkchamps !!! Gotta big up Ovo 40!!! Armand and fancy.”

The beef between Drake and DMX came about after DMX in an interview on The Breakfast Club said he didn’t like anything about Drake.

“I don’t like anything about Drake. I don’t like his fucking voice. I don’t like the shit he talks about. I don’t like his face. I don’t like the way he walks, nothing. I don’t like his haircut.”

However, in spite of that, DMX did have a change of heart after Drake used his song “How’s It Goin’ Down” for the 2016 Views cut of “U With Me?”. The cut also featured DMX’s name and his lyrics from his smash single “What These Bitches Want” from the 1999 album “And Then There Was X. The two seemed to have mended fences although Drake never disrespected him and Drake even reached out and called DMX to clear things up.

DMX said in a later interview that he always felt that Drake was talented, and that was nothing to substantiate his dislike for Drake.

“I did always say that he was a talented lyricist, but I was not a fan — you’re right,” he said during another interview with The Breakfast Club. “[It was] another humbling experience. Like, Yo, you didn’t like this dude for all the wrong reasons … For him to take the effort — first, to want to use a song of mine — and then to be man enough to reach out and make that call, homie, hat’s off, man. That was a real move.”

Speaking of the phone call, DMX had said Drake was a humble guy, and he clarified that he was now a Drake fan.

“He was like, ‘Me and 40, you raised us, man,” he recalled. “I was like, wow. Here you are, feeling this way, not knowing that [they] love you, son.”

DMX died at White Plains Hospital in New York on Friday (April 9). He was hospitalized in a critical state for about a week after suffering a massive heart attack following a drug overdose.

Drink Champs was one of DMX’s last interviews before his death. Following his death, the cast members of the show faced heavy criticisms for allowing a struggling addict like DMX to appear on the show, which promotes drinking and smoking weed. Noreaga didn’t directly address the critics, but he did post that he had a good relationship with DMX based on trust as he mourned the loss of his friend.

“I trusted you and you trusted me!!! Rest in peace bro there will never be another 1 god has always been wit u!!! But ow u wit god!!!”