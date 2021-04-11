Kid Cudi Confirms His Off-White Dress On SNL Is A Tribute To Kurt Cobain

Kid Cudi speak out after donning an Off-White dress on SNL.

It’s been a bumper year for Kid Cudi as the rapper has achieved quite a lot so far. Last night, April 10, he took to the stage of SNL and raised eyebrows not for his performance but rather for his attire. He performed two tracks from his latest project, Man On The Moon III. The two songs were “Tequila Shot” and “Sad People.”

It was the performance of the latter mentioned song that got social media buzzing as he belted out the track decked off in an Off-White floral dress with spaghetti straps along with a flashy chain. However, after the shock of his attire wore off, many fans soon realized that he was actually paying homage to the late Kurt Cobain. April 5 of this year, was the 27th anniversary of the death of the lead singer of Nirvana. He was known for performing in similar clothing, including cardigans and floral dresses. The most famous documented case of Cobain wearing a dress was for the cover of The Face magazine in 1993.

Kid Cudi also paid homage to the SNL comedian, Chris Farley. It’s not surprising that the rapper chose to make such a bold statement since he is also looking to jump into the fashion industry soon and is known for his provocative attitude. He recently announced that he would be debuting a new clothing line this summer in a collaboration with the brand BAPE.

He ended last year by dropping an album and has already announced that he expects to deliver another one next year. He added that the Ohio native recently announced that he had a Netflix series in the works.

In address the response from fans, Kid Cudi tweeted, “Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it.”

He added that he is doing a collection with Off-White and the dress will be included.

