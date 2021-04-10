Hip Hop Tribute DMX As A Cultural Icon: Swizz Beatz, Lauryn Hill, Eve, Busta Rhymes & More

The hip-hop community is paying tribute to DMX following his death at age 50.

The late rapper is being hailed as a cultural icon in the hip hop community following his rise to fame in the 1990s. DMX gave us two classic albums in one year with both certifying multi-platinum. His death left the entire rap world in a somber mood this weekend as we all mourn and pay our respect. As news of his death spreads, fellow rappers and folks in the entertainment industry have been paying their respect includes some of those who were close to him like Swizz Beatz and Eve out of the Ruff Ryders outfit.

Fellow rapper Dave East posted a photo on Instagram with himself, and the now-deceased rapper captioned: “Godbless your soul X.”

Actress Gabrielle Union also posted a photo with the rapper from the movie they both starred in together titled Cradle2the Grave.

“I was praying I wouldn’t have to think about how to describe what you meant tome. We bonded over our shared love of dogs, cold beers, golden girls reruns,New Edition and adventures…..”

The actress added: “You always made the time to look out for folks .. I am forever grateful for your joy, your laugh, your protection all these years and your hugs anytime I’ve seen you. You are 1 of 1. Rest in eternal peace my friend. Rest.”

Fellow rapper Eve said, “#mydog I know that you are in the place of peace you deserve. I will be forever grateful to have known you. You were one of the most special people I have ever met. Full of humor, talent, wisdom and love and most of all loyalty. The world has lost a REAL ONE but the heavens have gained an ANGEL.”

Swizz Beatz, who DMX was close with shared a video of them together. “I’m truly beyond devastated,” Swizz wrote. “But I’m so happy my brother is no longer in pain . I watched him take everyone’s pain and make it his own I send my love and support to his entire family My brother we will never let them forget your name and you will live forever F.A.M.E Long live King DMX THE GREAT AKAmy brother 4 Life Earl Simmons Damn Dog.”

Additionally, gospel singer and songwriter Kirk Franklin wrote: “Life is so short…Broken hearts for DMX and his family.”

X’s friend and work associate Jeezy posted a picture of the rapper and himself along with two others from back in the day and captioned simply: “Damn X” with a broken heart

Jamaican artistes have also been paying tributes to the rapper through their platform.

Dancehall deejay Beenie Man posted: “My brother, this one is hefty, but we are going to stay strong. Blessings for the impact, the hard work, the friendship, and GREAT MUSIC. Restup @dmx,” and Movado wrote “RIP to a real dog,” captioned below a posted photo on Instagram.

Many other celebrities have sent tributes to the rapper and condolences to his family.

DMX died at age 50 on Friday, April 9 after being in a vegetative state for a week. On Friday, April 4, the iconic Ruff Ryders rapper suffered a heart attack that was triggered by a drug overdose.

His family released a statement announcing the iconic Ruff Ryders rappers’ death:

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of EarlSimmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.”

DMX has been operating in the entertainment industry for over 20 years. He was considered one of rap’s biggest underdogs. In one of his last interviews some time ago, DMX said if he was to die, his final thought would be that he had a good life.