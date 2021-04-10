Ashanti Iced Flo Rida Dating Rumors After Spotted On Yacht Together

Ashanti says Flo Rida is her brother amid fresh dating rumors after he shared pics of them on a yacht.

For years the rumor mill has consistently tried to put Flo Rida and Ashanti together as a couple. That’s mainly because the two have shared such a long and enduring friendship. The rumors died down for a while but were freshly stoked up once again after the rapper recently posted pictures of himself with Ashanti sharing a vacation together at the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico.

Fans immediately started to excitedly ponder if the two were, in fact, together. It didn’t help that Ashanti was showing off her body in the pics. TheShaderoom caught wind of the pics and started to infer that maybe the two were really romantically involved. That was almost immediately shut down by Ashanti herself, who once again let fans know that they are just friends and that she considers the “My House” singer to be family.

The “Foolish” singer commented: “Aht aht Flo is my brother. We’re family! Celebrating my sis @liltuneshi bday!!! Happy Birthday Bink!” With those words, she effectively shut down any gossip that the two could be dating, much to the disappointment of some fans who feel that they would make an awesome power couple.

The rapper posted a series of photos of himself enjoying the sun beachside with Ashanti in the background. In one of the pictures, Ashanti could be seen lounging in a Dior bikini on a yacht right next to Flo Rida, who was also wearing a Dior tank top. He captioned that post: “If I say, ‘I will forget my complaint, I will change my expression, and smile.'”

Ashanti also showed off her body in a printed bikini while taking in the tropical views poolside. Fans thought for sure it was a romantic partnership when Flo Rida responded to her pictures with flame emojis in the comments. Other reports indicated that it was Ashanti’s sister Shia’s birthday, and she joined them on the mini-vacay.