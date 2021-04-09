Shenseea Shares Romeich Welcomed Baby Girl And She’s Her Godmother

Shenseea spilled the beans on her Instagram that Romeich welcomed his baby girl and she already moved into the role of godmother.

Romeich Major and the “Rebel” singer have always had a close relationship, so much so that her son looks at him as a father figure. It’s, therefore, no surprise that Romeich’s newborn daughter has none other than Shenyeng as her godmother.

Shenseea joined Romeich Entertainment as a promotional girl, and pretty soon, her hardworking nature caught the eye of Major. Her musical talents were later discovered and a bond quickly formed between Shenseea and Romeich Major, as he assumed the role of her manager.

Romeich recently spoke to Yendi Phillips for her show Odyssey, Untold Stories, where he announced that he would be welcoming a daughter pretty soon. The shower aired on Phillips’ YouTube channel on April 4, and as luck would have it, Major’s baby girl also took her very first breathe on that same day.

He took to social media site Instagram to share the happy news: “From you know me you know fatherhood is everything to me. Happy to share that I have a little girl.”

Shenseea also took to social media to celebrate with Major, who has listed her as a part of his ‘family.’ She also took some time to announce her new role as godmother, completely bewildered that her tasks had already begun.

“My godbaby on the way, there’s my godbaby” Romeich was quick to correct her, “Godbaby born already.”

From all indications, Shenseea is clearly over the moon with her newfound role as a godmother. Of course, there is still the possibility that this is a drawn out April Fools prank. The singer even joked that she would attempt to steal the limelight from Romeich by posting a photo of her before he does so.

The role of godfather has been bestowed unto Shenseea’s official deejay and longtime Romeich Entertainment disc jockey, DJ Blackboi.

The gossip mills have been churned for years about the close relationship Shenseea and Romeich share, especially as it relates to the role he plays in Shenseea’s son’s life. Maybe this new addition to the family will put an end to the rumors. Congratulations are in order for Romeich on the birth of his daughter and also to the new godparents.