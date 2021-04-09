Sean Paul, Beenie Man, Mavado & More Dancehall Artists Tribute DMX

Dancehall artists are reacting to the death of DMX.

Rapper DMX has died at 50 years old after being on life support for the past week. X was hospitalized after a heart attack on Friday night. TMZ reported that it was caused by a drug overdose. The rapper had been battling drug addiction for most of his life, as he once admitted that he was first exposed to substances as a teenager by someone he looked up to. DMX was really trying to turn his life around in recent years, and even though he relapsed at times, he became an even bigger inspiration in recent times when he began to openly discuss his faith, his desire to fulfill his purpose and educate the youth on the dangers of substance abuse.

The rapper’s family said a statement today that he loved his family very much, and they will cherish the moments they spent with him. “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” the family’s statement began. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him.”

On social media, tributes are pouring in from fans and industry players who are disheartened by the loss of this rap legend. Dancehall artists are also reacting to DMX’s unfortunate passing on Instagram. Sean Paul shared a photo of the departed rapper writing, “R.I.P BIG G. TNX U 4 ALL U HAVE GIVEN US. CONDOLENCES 2 UR FAM FRENZ AN FANZ. U ARE MISSED. @dmx.” Mavado shared a similar post captioning DMX’s photo, “RIP to a real dog.”

Beenie Man’s tribute appeared emotional as he had to say goodbye to a longtime friend. Alongside a recent photo of X, the dancehall veteran wrote, “My Brother, this one is hefty, but we are going to stay strong. Blessings for the impact, the hard work the friendship, and GREAT MUSIC. Rest up @dmx.”

Dancehall legend Shaggy wrote, “R.I.P. to the G.O.A.T. @dmx Rest well my brother!! Condolences to the family!”

The music industry and the world at large are saddened by the loss of this soul. May DMX rest in eternal peace.