Lil Tjay Explains Why He Will Not Buy A Pair Of $16K Dior Jordan 1 Sneaker

New York rapper Lil Tjay has definitely earned the respect of the masses after he declared that he would never pay $16,000 for a designer shoes.

The “Calling My Phone” rapper was chilling with host Joe La Puma from Complex’s popular “Sneaker Shopping” show on Wednesday, April 7. The show gained popularity among sneakerheads through its high-profile interviews with artists, actors, and athletes at different sneaker outlets across the U.S.

When asked his views on the Dior Jordan 1, Lil Tjay responded, “It’s fire,” but when asked if he would pay 16 thousand dollars for the footwear, he said, “F*** out outta here. I know n***as struggling to pay they rent.”

The 19-year-old “Love Hurts” rapper has been gaining commendations from fans, who commented on his response. One person highlighted that the rapper’s financial wisdom didn’t reflect his age. “This how he stays rich and doesn’t go broke. He smart af.”

Despite the positive comments, it wasn’t all sunshine in the comment section, as persons blasted Tjay for what could be considered a hypocritical stance.

Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, seems to be growing into a better version of himself each day. The “Headshot” rapper was introduced to the entertainment industry from as young as 16 years old. In 2017, he began releasing his music on SoundCloud. One of his first songs, a track titled “Resume,” began circulating online and eventually went viral, officially starting the rapper’s music career.

The rapper, who has had multiple encounters with breaking the law, recently disclosed that being locked away in jail changed him for the better and that when he “had not