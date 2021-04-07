Rihanna Raises A Glass Of Wine At Her Mom’s 52nd Birthday Dinner In NYC

Fashion icon and r&b artiste Rihanna continues to stun fans with her trendy yet bold sense of fashion.

The name Rihanna is once again being circulated around social media because of her stunning yet rare attire. The “Love on the Brain” singer showed up and showed out to Pastis, described on the restaurant’s website as a “Theatrical evocation of Paris featuring bistro food & high-energy atmospherics from a chic crowd.” The singer was there celebrating her mother, Monica Brathwaite’s 52nd birthday, dressed as if it was indeed her day as well. The “Diamonds” singer was spotted on Monday night (April 5), in classy sheer pants, a leather jacket, and studded gloves.

In the photograph that has been making rounds, the Fenty founder also carried a gift bag marked “happy birthday” for her mother.

Sources say Rihanna arrived at dinner late at around 10 PM. Monica, the birthday lady, made her appearance 30 minutes later with Rihanna’s brother. Her longtime friend and boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, was missing from the celebration as it is reported that he is out of town after he was spotted leaving for London at JFK Airport on Saturday, April 3.

Not Rihanna saying “Woah, You’re six years old” cause there’s six candles- I CANT EVEN- ??pic.twitter.com/pDyWM3hRfb — T (@TokoGa12) April 6, 2021

Only nine patrons were at the swanky events since the maximum number of people allowed in NYC’s indoor dining is 10 to limit the spread of Covid 19. The celebration of Monica’s 52nd birthday comes only a day after Rihanna was spotted at an anti-Asian hate rally in Manhattan.

The fashion entrepreneur was joined by her assistant Tina Truong, who recorded Rihanna’s participation in the protest on Instagram. Rihanna, in the photos, holds a green sign with the words “HATE = RACISM AGAINST GOD” and a pink sign with the hashtag “#StopAsianHate.”

The rally shares the same purpose as many others across the U.S, to demonstrate against anti- Asian racism. At the protest, Rihanna rocked her sunglasses, a hat and, a face mask.

The “We Found Love” singer is always fashionable, whether attending a protest or her mother’s birthday party.