Kanye West Documentary Sold To Netflix For $30 Million After 20 Years In The Making

Kanye West documentary was reportedly sold to Netflix for $30 million.

The documentary that’s reportedly been in production for the past 20 years will now join Netflix’s growing catalog of content as more people drift to ads-free digital content. What’s more, Kanye West has a loyal fan base that has been following his life since he first started rapping in his late teens. The documentary is said to have scenes from the rapper’s life spanning back 20 years and will include juicy bits and behind-the-scenes moments from the legendary rapper’s music, producer, designer, and possibly his political journey in the recent 2020 elections.

The rapper, who is married to model and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian, with who he shares four children, has had a long and illustrious career as a designer with his Yeezy fashion company. However, it’s not without its own set of troubles, but in spite of that, Kanye has risen the test of time and is often quoted as an inspiration for his ability to rise from bankruptcy to billionaire status in just a few short years.

For the first time, Forbes listed Kanye West as a billionaire in 2021, with his net worth ringing in around $1.8 billion. His wife is also listed as a billionaire with $1 billion.

According to Billboard, the documentary with Kanye West will feature in three parts and is produced by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, known as Coodie and Chike. The duo is well known for directing Kanye’s videos “Through the Wire,” and “Jesus Walks.” Simmons is said to have been filming Kanye since the 1990s in Chicago, and they have been longstanding friends, as he documented Kanye’s rise to success and ensuing fame.

The series is also expected to deal with the death of Kanye’s mother, Donda West, and the effect her death had on his life and later career, his successful breakout into fashion, as well as his unsuccessful run for President. There’s no word on whether the series will address his 2021 divorce with Kim Kardashian.

The series is said to not have Kanye directly involved, but he has given his blessings over the use of the behind-the-scenes and mostly home videos where he is caught in his element. It is scheduled to hit the screens by the end of the year.