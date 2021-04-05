Yung Miami Responds To Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Her Shots

Yung Miami responds to Megan Thee Stallion’s request, but their fans have other wishes.

Just a few hours after Megan Thee Stallion posted a tweet shooting her shot at fellow rapper Yung Miami, and it turns out that the “Throat Baby” rapper has now accepted Meg’s offer. “I was too shy to tell her in person but @YungMiami305 I wanna date,” Megan posted on Twitter.

Fans could not tell if the “Body” rapper was being serious since she was just spotted a few days ago with her boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine.

The 26-year-old rapper confirmed that she was officially off the market and dating fellow rapper Pardi in February via an Instagram Live. Yung Miami, who is a part of hip hop duo City Girls, is also in a relationship with her producer and baby’s father Joshua Luellen, professionally known as Southside.

Just recently, Southside took to his Instagram Live to address JT’s boyfriend Lil Uzi Vert after he made comments about Miami while on Instagram Live. While Uzi insists he was “just playing,” this did not stop Southside from defending Yung Miami.

“I promise you, I’m a punch your teeth out your mouth. Don’t say nothing else,” the 808 Mafia producer warned. Clearly, his protective shield did not stop Megan Thee Stallion from shooting her shot or even Yung Miami from responding.

I was too shy to tell her in person but @YungMiami305 I wanna date ????? — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 5, 2021

? I been wanted you too, so what’s up? https://t.co/W1dHcFmsqg — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 5, 2021

The City Girl responded, “I been wanted you too, so what’s up?”

Fans have flippantly commented on the banter, saying: “Her man gonna make a video threaten to peel Megan’s Muffin Cap Black Blue” and “Southside finna crash out about this.”

But, others are convinced this is just to prepare the public for a new song they believe the two are collaborating on and will be released soon.

“Must be a new song coming up. Nice promo. Issa a new song bout to drop, they ain’t slick,” a fan commented.