Reggae Boyz Striker Leon Bailey’s Foundation Donates 25 Tablets to Children’s Home

The children of The Nest Home Salvation Army Children’s Home in St. Andrew’s are the recipients of 25 tablets, which were presented to them last week courtesy of the Leon Bailey Dare To Care Foundation. This was the foundation’s very first initiative to give back since its formation in February. The donation fell under the umbrella of their Easter Care and Share initiative.

The new foundation is chaired by Craig Butler and has pledged that assisting children in need is its primary focus. Butler noted that gifting to a children’s home close to where its patron Leon Bailey grew up was of utmost importance.

At the presentation, he said, “The Leon Bailey Dare to Care Foundation wants to give back to children mostly, and The Nest children’s home is near to Cassava Piece where Leon Bailey grew up, so we want to give back to those children just to motivate them.”

He went on to explain that he wanted the children to know that there are persons who care about them and “believe they can be all that they can be. “ He also told them they would always be supported. Food For The Poor (FFP), of which Bailey is an ambassador, selected this particular home as a recipient under its Angel of Hope program.

FFP Director of Projects and Social Intervention Susan Moore revealed that the Angel of Hope program covers a total of 24 children’s homes in Jamaica. The devices the children were given will be used to assist them with their educational needs during this pandemic.

Apart from the donation to the Nest, the Bethlehem Children’s Home was also presented with bun and cheese in keeping with the season from the Florida chapter of Kiwanis Club of Friends Across Borders and Phoenix.