Nicki Minaj First Solo Female Rapper To Get 1 Billion Views On YouTube With ‘Anaconda’

Nicki Minaj now the first female rapper to reach 1 billion streams on YouTube for a solo song.

Nicki Minaj has reached another milestone in her very illustrious career after her hit track “Anaconda” hit the one billion view mark on YouTube. Over the years, Minaj has been considered one of, if not the most celebrated female rap artists in the game. However, there are still others who feel that she is often not given the accolades she deserves.

Although she has managed to achieve so much over the years and has had numerous chart-topping songs and albums, it seems she has never been officially recognized by major industry players like the Recording Academy. She has been snubbed on numerous occasions by the Grammy team, yet, this has never deterred her ability to continue churning out quality music.

“Anaconda” was released in 2014 off Nicki Minaj’s third studio album, “The Pinkprint.” Interestingly, this is Minaj’s sixth video to surpass the 1 billion view mark on YouTube. It has also become the first video by a female solo rapper to achieve this feat.

It seems “Anaconda” had been destined for greatness from the get-go, with over 19 million views on Youtube on the first day of its release. Minaj received tremendous backlash for the visuals and was deemed “desperate” to get her records sold. The video was later ranked the 13th greatest video of the decade courtesy of Billboard.

Although Nicki Minaj has only done four studio albums, those albums along wither mixtapes and singles have managed to push her to the pinnacle of the rap market. She has managed to break and set numerous records including, the first woman to have 100 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100. With 18 top ten hits, she has without a doubt set the benchmark for female rappers.

From her very first album, “Pink Friday” to “Queen,” Minaj has managed to carve out her own space and has remained consistent in doing so. What are your thoughts on her latest achievement?