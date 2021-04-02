NBA YoungBoy Bond Revoked Following Missed Drug Test

Rapper NBA Youngboy has broken his bond terms and skipped out on making himself available for drug testing mandated by the court.

New court documents filed accuse the rapper, who is among 16 people charged for drug and firearm offenses, of breaching his bond condition. The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is subject to a range of conditions of bond, which includes daily curfew calls, drug screenings that are random, and office visits monthly.

The officer attached to NBA Youngboy’s file told a judge that he initially complied with the calls, but he did not do any of the other conditions set out in his bond.

The officer said the records show that NBA did not turn up for his appointment in January because he had scheduled dental work in New York. He failed to reschedule the appointment as required.

Meanwhile, the case against the rapper is set for later this month and could affect his applications to the court to have the bond conditions dismissed.

He is charged in connection with 15 other people for drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on September 28 after Baton Rouge Police detectives and FBI agents received tips from an anonymous source about a group of people brandishing guns at an abandoned lot in the 3800 block of Chippewa Street.

The rapper’s attorney maintained Gaulden was not guilty and said, “they arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest. I ultimately believe he will be found innocent in all of this.”

The rapper, who is a father to seven children, can’t seem to stay on the straight path as he was taken in custody in March by the FBI and indicted on federal charges for weapons after a short foot pursuit. The police say the rapper was arrested after he was tracked down by a K-9 unit.