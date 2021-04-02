Meek Mill Reveals His Next Album Might Be An NFT

Meek Mill might be working on an NFT album.

Meek Mill is getting serious with his interest in cryptocurrency. It’s no secret that the rapper has become infatuated with the virtual money space. So much so that he even urged his ten million fans on Twitter in January 2021 to learn about and invest in the system. In that tweet, he urged: “I need everybody that rock wit me to learn about stocks and crypto currency!!!!!! ASAP!!!!!!”

Now he’s flirting with the idea of releasing an entire full-length album as an NFT. If you haven’t heard about NFT, don’t worry because not many people have, as it’s a recent development in the digital space. NFT stands for non-fungible tokens. A fungible asset is something with units that can be readily interchanged, like money, so a non-fungible will work in the opposite way. Basically, the tokens represent certificates of ownership for virtual or physical assets.

Rap artists have been latching on to the trend within the past few weeks, and some of them, like Grimes, Tory Lanez, and Azealia Banks, have apparently made millions of dollars off of the new trend. This has encouraged many other rappers to try and up their game.

Meek Mill took to Twitter to let his fans know what his next move would be once he is released from his current record deal, and that includes partnering with a crypto company to drop a new album as an NFT.

“I’m doing a nft album as soon as im out my deal,” he posted. Since he’s expressed his interest in cryptocurrency, many who are already involved in the space have been reaching out to him, like NBA star Spencer Dinwiddie, who has a keen interest in the virtual money market.

Another artist who is hoping to cash in on the trend is The Weeknd, who recently announced that he’s releasing a new song this weekend as an NFT. While it may be difficult to understand what it all means for fans it looks like these artists are going full steam ahead with the new way to sell music.