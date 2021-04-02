Bhad Bhabie Reveals She Made $1 Million On OnlyFans In 6 Hours

Bhad Bhabie has officially joined OnlyFans and is already making big bucks.

On Thursday, Danielle Bregoli shared a screenshot to Instagram which detailed her earnings thus far, and many fans were shocked to find out just how much she had raked in. The teen rapper revealed she made over one million dollars in six hours! The 18-year-old rapper had announced just 7 hours before that she had finally made her OnlyFans account. Her announcement was immediately deemed an “April Fools Day” spoof until curious onlookers ventured to the platform to confirm the authenticity of her previous statement.

“Saw your 6 million comments and now I’m answering your call. We breaking all these rules,” she explained in a post of herself rocking swimwear and lingerie.

She topped off her caption with the directions to where fans can soak up some more of her risque content. Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, turned 18 last week.

The “Do It Like Me” rapper rose to fame from her phrase “Cashhhh me outside, how about that,” used on an episode of Dr. Phil in 2016. The phrase was quickly transformed into numerous memes, with a catchy remix over a funky hip hop beat helping it to reach the masses.

One year after her viral moment, the artiste at age 14 appeared on the HOT 100 chart with her debut single “These Heaux.” She became the youngest female rapper to do this and soon after signed a record deal with Atlantic records.

She went on to make even bigger moves, releasing her first mixtape in 2018 titled “15,” representing her age at the time.

“Hi B*ch” was the lead single off the mixtape, and it became her second single to make the Billboard Hot 100 chart.