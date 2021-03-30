NBA YoungBoy Case At Center Of Huge Police Corruption Scandal In Baton Rouge

NBA YoungBoy’s case could be dismissed following a massive police corruption scandal affecting the Baton Rouge PD.

Some explosively damaging reports have surfaced regarding the Baton Rouge Police Department, the same unit responsible for the arrest of YoungBoy Never Broke Again in September 2020. The reports which were first carried by WAFB9 have suggested that the department is at the heart of a massive corruption scandal.

The scandal is so inflammatory and damning that District Attorney Hillar Moore’s office has to drop a whopping 640 drug cases tied directly to “potential corruption.” All the cases emanated from within the BRPD’s narcotics division.

All of the cases to be dropped involved two officers Jeremiah Ardoin and Jason Acree. The two officers were charged after a departmental investigation. Some of the cases that will be dropped include drug possession and weapons charges, with some going as far back as 2015. NBA YoungBoy is currently awaiting trial for charges, including distribution and manufacturing of drugs and possession of stolen firearms.

Another result of the investigation into the narcotics division seems to have caused Sgt. Drew White, Lt. Jeff Pittman, Sgt. Shane Mouch and Sgt. Seth Sinclair to be reassigned. However, officially they haven’t been accused of any wrongdoing.

NBA YoungBoy, who was arrested on March 23, was nabbed in Los Angeles on an outstanding federal warrant. It now seems that the warrant was issued in connection with his September 2020 arrest, in which 16 other people were busted in a Baton Rouge parking lot on multiple drugs and weapons charges. He was taken into FBI custody following a dramatic foot chase. It is alleged that following that incident in September, officers of the BRPD conducted a vehicle search and found handguns, rifles, drugs, $47,000 in cash, multiple pieces of jewelry, and a $300,000 check made out to the rapper.

In his latest arrest, he was charged with illegal possession of firearms by a felon and possession of an unregistered weapon. Federal agents reported that he allegedly had a .45 pistol and a 9mm handgun. If true, it would complicate matters for him as the “Bandit” singer is prohibited from possessing a gun due to a previous felony on his record for aggravated assault.

The rapper is expected to post bond later today, March 30, after it was set at $540,000 last week. His hope of freedom still lies with the approval of a Louisiana judge. According to attorney Mohammed Gangat, who is versed with these types of high-profile cases, the Lousiana court has the last say. He shared his expertise via Instagram.

“The bond for YoungBoy out of California is $540,000. He put up half a million in cash. In addition – as collateral – he put up two properties worth in excess of $1.5 million and he has to wear an ankle monitor. However, he’s not going to be on house arrest according to the bond set by the California judge. He simply has to wear the ankle monitor but otherwise is free to travel.”

He added: “This is very big. Why? Given that the California judge found that these circumstances are sufficient for YoungBoy, why would a Louisiana find any differently? The Louisiana judge is looking at the same facts, he’s looking at the same charges and he’s making a decision under the exact same federal law. Sure, it’s a different court and a different circuit, and the way the laws are applied vary somewhat, it shouldn’t vary a lot.”