Kevin Gates Counts Blessings After Crashing His Lamborghini Urus In L.A.

Kevin Gates is counting his blessings after being involved in a car crash leaving his Lamborghini totaled.

The Baton Rouge rapper is doing well following what looked like a serious car crash in Los Angeles last night, March 29. According to some reports, it seems he was driving his Lamborghini SUV when a woman allegedly ran a red light in her red Toyota Prius and slammed into the side of Gates’ vehicle. Kevin Gates reportedly lost control of the vehicle and spun before stopping about a hundred feet away. According to TMZ, law enforcement officials told them that the Baton Rouge native was involved in the crash around 8 PM.

A video shows the rapper handling the situation calmly as he stands in the middle of an intersection and exchanged information with the other driver.

There doesn’t seem to have been any injuries, thankfully. That being said, from the looks of his vehicle, it’s going to be quite a costly repair job. Gates has shot into the limelight in recent times for opening up about his family life and sporting different looks, including some with braids. He also keeps fans entertained with some of his other antics.

Kevin Gates has been in the game for many years, and just this month, on February 19, 2021, he released his first project since 2019 called Only the Generals, Pt. II, his 17th mixtape. The mixtape was recorded in Puerto Rico, as the “Really Really” rapper wanted to celebrate his family heritage. His 2019 song “Big Gangsta” has also been doing well as it enjoys social media success on TikTok.