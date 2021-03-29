Rihanna Serves Legs In Leather Mini Skirt, Long Sweatshirt & Fenty Pumps

Rihanna was serving legs and looks when she stepped out for dinner last night in Los Angeles.

While the Bajan singer has been holding out on new music for fans, she has definitely been coming through with the fashion. The Savage x Fenty founder was spotted over the weekend rocking a little black leather mini skirt, jazzed up with splits on both sides, and a huge floor-length sweatshirt.

The look was further accessorized when Rihanna flaunted a black handbag, lace-up pointed-toe pumps that resembles some of her early Fenty design footwears, large costume rungs, and a pair of trendy sunglasses. Her make-up was flawless as usual, with the most highlighted feature being her bold red lips.

It is reported that the fashion icon was getting dinner at an Italian eatery, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica, California, yesterday. Just last week, Rihanna was celebrating five years on the Billboard 200, becoming the first black female to do this through her 2016 album “Anti.”

Fans have been calling on the artiste to “please don’t stop the music,” with some even speculating that their calls would have been answered last week. People have been speculating that the new song would come as apart of the celebration for the album’s success, as Rihanna, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, took to Instagram to announce the big moment.

“Grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle,” she wrote on IG. “Congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team.”

Fans have been awaiting new music from the “Love on the Brain” singer for some time now, but Rihanna’s priorities seemed to have switched to her first love; fashion.

The singer launched her cosmetics company “Fenty Beauty” in 2017, her lingerie brand, “Savage X Fenty” in 2018, and “Fenty” as a fashion brand in 2019 under the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton brand.

Her success in the fashion world has led to a decrease in her production of music, but fans are still enjoying the new looks she has been serving.