Rihanna Eyes A ‘Savage Summer 2021′ Collab With City Girls’ Yung Miami

Is Rihanna teaming up with Yung Miami for her next release?

Fans of the City Girls rapper, together with the Rihanna Navy, are in a tizzy after it was suggested that the two ladies might drop a collaboration. Rihanna, who was recently named the very first black female artist in the history of the charts to have her album (ANTI) chart for a full five years, was encouraged to celebrate by dropping off a new song. Somewhat surprisingly, the singer responded favorably saying, “I think I should.” While she added that it would be “just one tho” it was enough to put fans in a frenzy.

They immediately began to speculate about who the singer should collaborate with after Hollywood Unlocked posed the question with the options including Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Asian Doll, Yung Miami, and Saweetie. Rihanna caught wind of the post and chimed in giving fans an idea of where her head was at. “Careshaaaaa,” the singer wrote in the comments. Yung Miami was super excited to be thought of by Riri and responded to let the Bajan singer and cosmetics mogul know that she is ready. “@badgalriri savage summer 2021 let’s goooooooo [red heart emojis],” Yung Miami replied.

Fans are already rooting for this feature though we will just have to wait and see if it comes to fruition. Riri didn’t necessarily hint at a collaboration when she teased that she would release a single in celebration of her new milestone. However, at least we know that if she decided to, it would likely be a joint record with Yung Miami.

When Billboard announced the most recent chart accolade for the singer, she took to social media to say, “grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle,” Rihanna wrote. “Congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team.” After five whole years, fans are still waiting with great anticipation for R9, and the interest hasn’t dwindled as the singer’s hiatus has prolonged.

Are you excited for Rihanna to release her first single as a lead artist in half a decade?