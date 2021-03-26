Cardi B Calls Eminem Rejection Rumors: “BIG LIES”

Cardi B move to shut down rumors she was rejected by Eminem for a feature.

When it comes to the music biz, you just don’t know who to believe when certain types of information surface. The point and case is the rumor spreading that veteran rapper Eminem turned down Cardi B to collaborate on a feature for her upcoming album. According to Cardi, the rumors are simply not true.

The rumor all started after there was an alleged ‘insider report’ that made the rounds on social media. In the report, it was alleged that Eminem was specially chosen to do a feature but declined the offer, which some have since speculated could be due to the fact that their styles are worlds apart.

The UP singer quickly shut down the rumor mill declaring that no such encounter happened. She cleared the air on Twitter and paved the way for fresh rumors that a possible collab may still be in the works.

The issue came up while she was replying directly to a page claiming that Eminem had turned down the chance to work with Cardi B. In no uncertain terms, she branded the information as totally fake. She said, “BIG LIES….I get off the internet and ya makin sh*t up. I haven’t sent no songs to no artist yet. Love his work and much respect. This don’t even make sense.”

While her revelation cleared the air, it also highlighted the fact that fans may be months away from hearing her next album as she revealed that no artists had been approached for features as yet. It’s been almost four years since she dropped her debut album Invasion Of Privacy, which spawned hits like “I Like It” and “Be Careful.”

Last year she told Angie Martinez, while being interviewed, that she’s not quite sure when it will drop. “I have other projects coming out that doesn’t involve music, but when it comes to music I think I’m going to put out another single. I don’t have my album ready yet. But even when I feel I have my album ready, I’m still debating when I should put out an album too,” she added.

While responding to rumors surrounding her music, Cardi B is currently hard at work on her oft-delayed sophomore album. She recently created history with her her single “Up” becoming her 5th Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song.