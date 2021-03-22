Cardi B Creates History With 5th Hot 100 No. 1 Single “Up”

Cardi B is still in history making mode.

The Bronx rapper is proving herself to be a force to reckon with as her latest single, “UP,” has officially hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time. This latest achievement means that the “Bodak Yellow” artist now has her 5th career No. 1 hit as she extends her record for the most No. 1 hit among female rappers.

On Monday, Cardi B shared the ecstatic news as she expressed her gratitude to God. “I want God to come see me in my dreams when I take a nap today so I can kiss his feet and tell him how much I love him!!! Yoooo s***T is amazing yoooooo. I got no words. Actually I got a lot of words but I can’t type it all, NUMBER !!!” she says while adding laughing emojis to her own joke.

The song “UP” is a medley follow-up to her “WAP,” which she shared with Megan Thee Stallion. As well as being the only female rapper to have 5 No. 1 Hot 100 hits, she is also the first female rapper with two Hot 100 No.1s hits as a solo artist. Her first hit being “Bodak Yellow,” released in 2017 that featured only herself.

The song drew 22.7 million streams in the U.S and 18,000 downloads sold in the week ending March 18, numbers from MRC Data shows. Cardi has also separately thanked fans for helping her to achieve the milestone. In an Instagram live on Monday night, she listed those to be thanked as Lizzo, Jack Harlow, City Girls, Ciara, Doja Cat, and Dream Doll for supporting her song through the various dance challenges created after it was released.

Meanwhile, she also addressed republican politician Candace Owens who criticized her performance at the Grammys as she recalled the labels conservatives gave her the “wh*re from Babylon” and a “bad influence to our children.” However, Cardi said the new interest raised by conservatives helped to drive traffic to her Grammy performance as well as her music which contributed to “WAP” and “Up” streaming numbers jumping in the last week.