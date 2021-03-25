Rising Rapper Hotboy Ju Reportedly Shot And Killed In His Hometown

Rising Sacramento rapper Hotboy Ju was reportedly killed in his hometown.

Violence has once again reared its ugly head in the Hip Hop world as reports indicate that yet another Californian rapper has been shot and killed. Police are now investigating the fatal shooting of local rapper Hotboy Ju. According to reports, he was killed after a car-to-car shooting last Sunday afternoon (March 21).

Ju’s death comes after the unfortunate news that another Californian rapper OG YD was also shot and killed over the weekend. OG YD was killed and another person injured when someone opened fire on Interstate 805 early on the morning of March 20.

The death comes as the US has seen an uptick in shooting murders within the last few weeks. Just yesterday (March 22), in a supermarket in Colorado, ten people lost their lives to more senseless gun violence. Hotboy Ju’s murder was also committed in a very brazen way as the car to car shootout reportedly happened in broad daylight.

According to the local media in the state, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed he died after being shot multiple times in the North Highlands area of the city. Sgt. Rod Grassman also revealed that Hotboy Ju had been a passenger in the vehicle. During a press conference, he said: “There was another vehicle that drove in close proximity to it and fired off several rounds.”

Other reports indicate that Highway Patrol officers arrived at the scene around 3 pm local time and discovered the young rapper, who had already sustained multiple gunshot wounds in a Nissan Pathfinder. Authorities tried to resuscitate him, but he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. He was best known for his recent tracks “Swerve Wit It” featuring ActOutJay and “Free BubG.”