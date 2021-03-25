Rihanna Live Her Best Life With Friends In Venice Beach Goes Unnoticed By Fans

Rihanna and her friends were spotted in living her best life in Venice Beach, California, last weekend.

While clad in an oversized black jacket, t-shirt, sweats, and sneakers, the singer was seen vibing and dancing with friends on the California boardwalk. She also appeared to be smoking a blunt in one clip. The singer was wearing a mask and black sunglasses, which allowed her the anonymity and freedom to roam around unnoticed by her many fans.

In recent times, the Grammy award-winning singer, who is rumored to be dating rapper ASAP Rocky, has perfected the heart of keeping a pretty low profile. The ‘couple’ recently vacationed in Rihanna’s homeland Barbados for the Christmas holidays. They were seen holding hands, kissing, and enjoying drinks on the high seas.

While the singer enjoys her new relationship, fans have been anxiously awaiting her ninth album. Rihanna has confirmed the reggae-inspired album is complete, but the work has yet to be forthcoming. Instead, the singer has been spending time working on her Fenty Beauty makeup line and her lingerie brand, which have both been a huge success.

In recent weeks, she registered a new trademark – Fenty Hair, which has many fans thinking she’ll be entering the hair care market. The trademark reportedly covers shampoo, hair restoration products, hair styling implements, and a host of other products.

While there’s no doubt, the “Good Girl Gone Bad” singer will be successful in whatever she decides to pursue, it’s safe to say fans are still salty over the 5-year wait for an album. She last released “Anti” in 2016. No wonder the singer living it up in Venice Beach upset fans, who questioned her about the album she had promised.

One Instagram user wrote, “No one cares, drop an album!” while another simply said, “We still waiting for that album RiRi.”

Watch video via HNHH.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CMxPCLRpzXc/?utm_source=ig_embed