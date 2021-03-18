Reggae Singer Nesbeth’s Road Manager Shot & Firearm Stolen

News has surfaced that Roland Drummond, the road manager for reggae artiste Nesbeth, was shot in the face by an unknown assailant and his licensed firearm stolen on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Nesbeth posted a short video clip of him and his road manager via Instagram with the caption: “They shot my road manager in his face and took away his license firearm. Please keep him in your prayers. Jamaica is out of control be safe everyone.”

No motive has yet been established for the shooting incident. Over the years, Nesbeth has been through his fair share of tragedies. His most recent was the loss of his brother Anthony Brown while he was on tour. He reportedly cut his tour as a result of the untimely death. In six years, the “My Dream” singer has lost six family members. He has also lost his wife, grandmother, mother, sister, and aunt.

Nesbeth is a native of Arnett Gardens in Kingston. His most popular songs include “Victory”, “Abuser,” and “Guns Out.” His first single, “Reflection of Love,” was released in 1993, and he did an EP, Victory, in 2014.

Although he had been involved in music Nesbeth for a number of years, he said his musical career really began in 2007. The singer is known for his calm demeanor and his ability to seemingly bounce back from whatever tragedy has befallen him. Fans and followers have come out to send words of encouragement to him and also his road manager’s family after learning of the shooting which took place in Portmore.

His status was recently confirmed by senior cop Stephanie Lindsay.

“He is alive. Nesbeth’s manager was shot in the face, the senior superintendent in Portmore told me that his attackers took away his licensed firearm. The incident happened two days ago, and he is still alive,” she said.