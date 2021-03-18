Popcaan and Beres Hammond Delivers “God Is Love” Feel-Good Visual

Popcaan and Beres Hammond debuts the visual for their feel-good collab, “God Is Love.”

Dancehall artiste Popcaan surprised viewers when he joined reggae crooner Beres Hammond on stage at the recently held Love From A Distance Livestream Concert. The two men performed their new single “God Is Love” to nearly a million viewers, and they are now offering the official video release for their single.

The video shows snippets of the live performance between the Unruly Boss and Hammond. Layered between those shots are snippets of the two entertainers connecting at the studio. Both men seemingly bond over smoking and are even shown posing for a few pictures.

Even with Hammond’s legendary status and Popcaan’s knack for linking with some of the biggest names in music, both locally and internationally, the collaboration is one not many people would have ever envisioned. Yet, it seems it’s just what was needed by the masses, especially in Jamaica, where the crime rate is inching closer and closer to an all-time high.

“This collab just put Popcaan on an entire different level in his career. Beres Collab is not a every day thing. Legendary Beres just put Popcaan on Legendary status,” wrote one fan below the video uploaded to Popcaan’s official Youtube account.

Another person commented on Popcaan’s influence on the population. “Popcaan doesn’t realize that he makes literally everyone’s day better when he posts. He’s a big influence on our music, we hope we make a song with him one day.”

Ironically, the Unruly Boss has been pretty prolific with his conscious-themed releases this year. Tracks such as “Relevant,” “Medal,” “Win,” “Medley,” “Jah Love,” and “Creme” have all hit a positive chord among fans.

You can check out “God Is Love” below to soak up even more motivation.