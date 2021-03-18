Lil Wayne Vents About Grammys Then Gets Reminded About His Trump Support

Lil Wayne is once again lashing out against the Grammy in a show of disaffection as he posted on Monday his feelings towards the Recording Academy – “F*k the Grammys,” the Young Money CEO said the day after the Grammy released the names of the winners of the show.

Late last year, Lil Tunechi had questioned why he was not invited to the event. It’s unclear it is a faux pas on the part of some non-diligent intern or just an outright snub by the Grammy for one of the biggest rappers in the industry.

In December, Lil Wayne had tweeted, “as an artist, when I see da Grammys coming up & I’m not involved nor invited; I wonder, ‘is it me, my music [sic]. or just another technicality? “I look around w [sic] respect and wonder competitively. “Am Inot worthy?!” he asked.

He added, “then I look around & see five Grammy’s looking bak [sic] at me & I go to the studio.”

Lil Wayne has previously won 5 Grammy’s, but he failed to be nominated in 2021. His latest project, Funeral, was released in January 2021, and it is unclear if that project might have been too late to be submitted to the review committees. However, the quality of the album and its likability by fans is undeniable as the album went on to become Lil Wayne’s fifth No. 1 Album, topping Billboard’s 200 album chart.

In 2017 he won Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for “No Problem” with Chance the Rapper and 2 Chainz.

His other wins include a win for Rap Solo Performance (“A Milli”), Best Rap Performance by a duo or a group for “Swagga like Us”, Rap Album for “Tha Carter III”, Rap Sing “Lollipop”.

Meanwhile, fans who commented on Lil Wayne’s post showing his disdain for the Grammys did not seem to be fazed by his comments as they blamed him for the lack of recognition from the Grammys.

“You support trump wtf did you expect n****. Like w** are you smoking. And this is coming from a die hard [sic]fan of your music,” one person commented on his Twitter post.