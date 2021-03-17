Boosie Badazz Shed Tears Of Joy After Being Declared Cancer Free

Boosie Badazz shed tears of joy after getting an update on the status of his cancer treatment.

The Baton Rouge rap legend certainly has something to celebrate about today after getting some good news from his doctors. His newfound happiness was not born out of lavish houses or an upgrade to his fleet of exotic cars as in previous times. This time around, Boosie Badazz took to Twitter to announce that he is now cancer free. He tweeted, “IM CANCER FREE #tearofjoy. Thanks to everybody said a prayer for me #GODISGREAT.”

In 2015, the rapper revealed that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. This was compounded by other health issues he had, such as his childhood diagnosis of type 1 diabetes. The rapper went under the knife to remove a portion of his kidney that was cancer-riddled, and since then, he has had to undergo numerous annual checkups to ensure cancer has not returned.

Before posting the big news, a nervous Boosie asked his friends, fans, and family to pray for a positive result. He posted, ” ANNUAL CANCER CHECK UP ALL MY FAMILY N FANS SAY A PRAYERS FOR ME AS I WAIT ON MY RESULTS #prayerispowerful.” His request was granted, as numerous IG users sent various words of encouragement his way.

In November 2020, Boosie’s life was put in danger in a completely different way when he was shot in Dallas, Texas, while in town for a vigil for his late associate, rapper Mo3, who was shot and killed only days before. Boosie was shot in his leg in the incident. Thankfully, the bullet wounds were not life-threatening, and his leg wound was treated at a local hospital, but it took him months to fully recover.

Boosie Badazz previously faces accusations of fabricating his health problems for publicity. While the false accusations were disappointing, he never let that get him down and put on a positive face throughout his struggles. Lil Boosie also shared a photo of his scares from doing multiple surgeries in an attempt to push back against the criticism. He subsequently received an outpouring of support from his fans and his peers in hip hop.

This calls for celebrations, and we are sure the 38-year-old will be spending as much time with his kids as possible.