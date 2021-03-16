Buju Banton Calls Out Jamaica’s PM Andrew Holness For, “Oppression & Tyranny”

Buju Banton rains scorched out down on Jamaica’s PM Andrew Holness calling his measures to fight back the pandemic, “ppression and tyranny.”

Reggae/dancehall artist Buju Banton certainly has a lot to say as it relates to the Jamaican government, and he is not shy about sharing his thoughts with his fans and the public in general. As Jamaica follows the COVID-19 protocols, there have been tighter restrictions in all sectors across the country. From wearing masks, curfews, and lockdowns of certain things, including the entertainment industry since 2020, the Jamaican landscape has certainly changed in a year.

In a video that has since been shared across most social media platforms, the “Til Shiloh” singer had a few things to say to the Jamaican government. Speaking about the issues Jamaicans have been facing since Corona reached the shores of Jamaica up to the recent arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines on the island last Tuesday, Buju gave his take. He addressed both the populace at large and the Jamaican government, at times questioning the public about how they seem willing to believe everything that is meted out to them by the government of the island.

He opened by addressing the people, “Good morning Jamaica and good morning to the world, all the while mi tell unnu seh today fi mi tomorrow fi unnu unnu laugh.”

He continued, “Fi everyone weh mi see a post out deh an a gwaan like seh unnu a ridicule unnu fellow Jamaican when dem a talk out fi unnu, an a talk out fi all who out deh weh cant talk fi dem self because a nuff a unnu lock up behind close doors an because unnu so rich and some a unnu have so much nice frens unnu know how unnu feel inside but unnu cant seh it cause unnu don’t wanna offend anybody. We don’t haffi offend anybody we can tell it to yuh like it is.”

Taking them to school, Buju Banton goes through a series of charges recently laid against a citizen that went viral following events leading up to his arrest. Calling the charges laid as utter and complete “oppression and tyranny,” Buju questioned the law enforcement imposed in Jamaica. He addressed the law enforcement officers directly and stated, “Unu tek this job fi protect and serve Jamaica but unnu a protect and serve politician and political interests.” Buju then went on to question why citizens do not seem to have freedom of speech anymore. He further queried why citizens are being oppressed when they do speak out.

Advising Jamaicans to “wake up,” he urged his fellow citizens not to become “sheep” as he has seen this becoming a growing trend that has become more and more popular. He said not all Jamaicans “are fools” and reminded the government it was the citizens that voted them in, and as such, they should be working for the people. He reminded the politicians that they work for the country, not the other way around, and chided them, calling them “thieves” and accused them of “tyranny.”

Preaching a message of no “tyranny,” he advised the government to “free the people” and stop being “reactive.” He also touched on the issue of taking the vaccine and said, “An unnu a tell people bout shots and none a unnu nah tek no shot.” He continued, “We waaa see unnu tek weh unnu a try gi my people dem fi tek.”

Buju Banton has always been very vocal about anti- covid measures in place, which were imparted on the island since the emergence of Covid-19 last year. Spragga Benz, another recording artiste, also recently voiced his opinion on the covid vaccine. What are your thoughts? Are there any merits to Buju’s rant?