Beyonce Declined To Perform At The Grammys As The Weeknd Boycott Award Ceremony

Beyonce won’t be performing at the upcoming Grammy’s in spite of the expectations of fans. Beyonce was expected to attend the event even as she dominated the nominations list with a total of seven nominations- the most of all times, a record she now shares with Frank Sinatra.

Megan Thee Stallion had previously said she was hoping to have the superstar perform with her their hit single “Savage.” However, the Recording Academy, which is hosting the Grammy’s this weekend, was unable to get Beyonce on its lineup even though they managed to get some other big names.

Among those headlining the show this weekend are Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, among others.

The Grammy’s is being boycotted by many artists this year for what has been deemed their racist behavior in nominating artists for the top awards. Drake and others like Popcaan, as well as The Weeknd, who was tipped to receive several nominations but were snubbed by the Grammys, have vowed to boycott the event going forward.

While no word has been released from Queen Bey’s camp, it is not farfetched to see how the “Black is King” singer who is conscious of race relations and outspoken against racism might not want to be associated with the Grammy’s.

It’s been reported that she declined the offer to perform. “It’s unfortunate because she’s such a big part of the Recording Academy,” Recording Academy Interim Chief Executive Harvey Mason said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “We absolutely wish we had her onstage.”

It’s not clear why Beyonce declined, and she isn’t the only one who isn’t planning to attend.

Last year The Weeknd, one of the biggest artists, called the Grammy’s corrupt and said he won’t be submitting any more of his music to the organization “because of the secret committees, I will no longer allow my label to submit my music to the Grammys,” he said.

The Weeknd and other artists have accused the Grammys of using their names and music to seek momentum for their awards show, only to later cut them. The criticisms of the show have been going on for decades, with even the likes of Eminem and Kanye calling the Grammy’s racist and biased, while Nicki Minaj and even Justin Bieber went as far as to call the organization corrupt.

The Weeknd was tipped to pick up awards for his After Hours album, which includes two Hot 100 hits, “Blinding Lights” and “Heartless.”