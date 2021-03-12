Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriquez Breakup And Engagement Is Off

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriquez have called off their engagement as the couple split. The pair have been together since 2017 and had a public courtship that included luxury vacations and fancy dates, and an engagement in 2019. Many fans dubbed the power couple ‘J-Rod’ as they appeared as the picture-perfect, matching fitness bodies and loving as they nurtured their blended family.

The news about the breakup was reported on Friday afternoon by Page Six that says an exclusive source reported the split. Page Six also reports that rumors have spread that A-Rod is playing the field as he courts a young unnamed reality star.

Months ago, Jennifer Lopez had said she and 47-Year-old Rodriguez had kept the news of the postponement of the wedding private. It didn’t appear as though the couple had any problems.

Neither of the two have publicly confirmed the news, but A-Rod sure is living it up alone, or so he appears as he posted a photo of himself on Instagram, which shows him alone on a yacht in Miami. The photo was captioned, “Don’t mind me, just taking a sail-fie…what are your plans for the weekend,” he asked his followers.

Lopez is said to be in the Caribbean where she’s shooting for a film- “Shotgun Wedding”. A source close to J-Lo said she’s in the Dominican Republic for her film.

Fans also speculated that J-Lo might have hinted at the breakup as she posted throwback videos of herself laughing and appearing happy. In one video, she captioned, “find a good reason to laugh today…sending everyone love,” she said.

The couple who put off their wedding twice before- did so because of the Covid-19 pandemic, or so 51-year- old Lopez had previously explained in December.

‘We had to cancel the wedding…because of COVID, because of the quarantine,” She had said. “And we actually did it twice, which people don’t know.”

A-Rod meanwhile joked on an interview last year April that maybe the couple could have a drive–thru wedding, “It might be cheaper,” he said.

Meanwhile, who is the mystery woman that A-Rod has been allegedly courting? News reports say he has been video calling “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy, but A-Rod is said to have closed down the rumor mill, saying he doesn’t know the woman. The rumors started prior to J-Lo’s bombshell Super Bowl performance.

LeCroy did, however, say they have “spoken on the phone,” but they have “never met up.”

LeCroy has said that is the “truth” and that the two “have never been physical…never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance,” she said.