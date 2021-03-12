Bow Wow Reprise His Role As “Twinkie” In “Fast & Furious 9”

Bow Wow is set on making a big return to the Fast & Furious franchise.

Bow Wow is on the verge of retiring, and he’s going after his dreams of being in the WWE. The rapper/actor is all set to begin training with WWE legend Rikishi in California, and he’s also heading back to the big screen in a revival role in the upcoming “Fast and Furious 9” movie as Twinkie.

Bow Wow’s first appearance in the Fast and Furious franchise was in 2006 in “Tokyo’s Drift.” His character was close to the protagonist Sean Boswell who was played by Lucas Black. According to Deadline, Black’s character is also making a comeback, and both he and Twinkie are said to be interwoven in the resurrection of Han (Sung Kang), which many fans felt died in the earlier movie.

The trailer teases a new plot with Sung Kang returning. The new Fast 9 original date for the premiere was set for April 2020 but was pushed back to 2021 amid the covid-19 pandemic. The new date is set for June 25 worldwide.

Among the star-studded cast includes rapper Cardi B and WWE superstar John Cena. Cardi B’s character is, of course, linked to Vin Diesel’s character and comes from his past and teases to be a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, Bow Wow seems set about releasing his last album and retiring as he has entrusted Rikishi, who he met on a flight 20 years ago and formed a relationship with, will now be his trainer.

He excitedly tweeted earlier in the year- “now I know this might sound craxy…BUT after I drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in WWE!!!,” he said.