Drake And Future’s “Life Is Good” On Pace For Diamond Certification A Year Later

Drake and Future’s mega-hit “Life Is Good” is inching towards diamond certification just over a year after its release.

Drake is sizzling hot in 2021. Following the news that he’s on the brink of having a historic EP, Scary Hours 2, that many experts expect to take the two top positions on Billboard’s Top 100, comes word that his track with Future, called “Life Is Good” is one step closer top being diamond certified. The track has been given a ninth platinum certification. RIAA gives diamond certification when a song has sold at least 10 million equivalent units. They seem on track, having already sold at least nine million copies.

The track was well appreciated by fans in a year of turmoil as the coronavirus continues to stifle economies around the world and create feelings of hopelessness and anxiety. Drake is already in the diamond club for his track “God’s Plan.” However, if “Life Is Good” achieves diamond status, it would be the first for Future.

Drake has been out of the limelight for a while and has remerged with authority. Industry insiders are predicting that not only will “What’s Next,” and “Wants and Needs,” get number one and two on the Billboard Hot 100 but that he’s in with a chance for the third spot as well with “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” which features Rick Ross. He also has a shot at securing the top position on the Billboard Top 200 album chart.

What’s remarkable about his run is that he hasn’t even released his album Certified Lover Boy as yet, which fans and experts expect to also produce numerous chart-toppers. He’s definitely been disproving the naysayers like Charlamagne Tha God, who at the end of last year said that Drake’s time at the top of rap was over.

During his “Brilliant Idiots” podcast on December 24, Charlamagne Tha God said, “Radio, they haven’t caught up to what’s actually going on in the streets yet. They haven’t change the temperature. So, it still feels like we’re in a Drake Era—I don’t think we’ve been in the Drake era for the last two-three years.”

He even said he didn’t think “Certified Lover Boy” would do well. “Kendrick makes us wait. Kendrick gives us something to look forward to. Kendrick takes his time Drake has given us so much music I don’t know if he has another gear,” he added. With this dominance of the charts, Drake is showing the rap critics that his time at the top of the pack is not done yet.