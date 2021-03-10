Drake On Pace To Make Hot 100 History With 3-Track EP “Scary Hours 2”

Drake heading for another historic moment in Billboard Hot 100 history.

There have only been a few rappers who’ve dominated the game quite like Drake. His career has enjoyed phenomenal longevity, and his popularity and prowess keep growing. Now in true Drizzy fashion, he’ll soon be able to add another outstanding record to his name.

According to recent reports from Talk of the Charts, the OVO boss looks set to hold down the top two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 on next week’s chart. He will be the first artist ever to pull off such a feat with a debut album. He is on course to claim the prestigious accolade from the opener for Scary Hours 2, “What’s Next,” which is on track to grab the top spot on the Hot 100 and coming in second should be “Wants and Needs,” which also features Lil Baby. Rumors in the industry also point to him grabbing number three on the chart as well with the Rick Ross assisted “Lemon Pepper Freestyle”.

This will rival his 2018 run on the same chart when his album Scorpion held the number one and two spot. However, that wasn’t on debut. “Nice For What” was then number one followed by “Nonstop,” and he could have come in third place as well if not for Cardi B’s hit single “I Like It,” taking number three. She stopped him as “God’s Plan” came in number four.

There are only two other artists to have ever held all top three positions, and they were Ariana Grande and The Beatles. Scary Hours 2 may be a useful gauge as to how his highly anticipated album Certified Lover Boy will do. According to Akademiks, Scary Hours 2 could also come in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with about 110,000 total album-equivalent units.

In January this year, Drake announced that CLB would be delayed because he had to undergo knee surgery. He said it should arrive in the next few months. “I was planning to release my album this month,” Drake said when updating fans, “but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album,” he continued, “but CLB won’t be dropping in January.” With these new releases, at least Drake fans will be satiated for now.

