Beyoncé Thanks Meghan Markle For Showing Courage After Oprah Interview

Beyoncé has always been a fan of Meghan Markle, from the famous video where Queen Bey greets her with the title “Princess” to the video of Beyoncé accepting a British award with Jay-Z as they stood next to a photograph of Meghan Markle with a crown on her head.

Now, the “Black is King” singer has taken to social media to once again share her support for Meghan Markle following the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview in which Meghan makes damning revelations about the Royal family that suggests they are lowkey racists.

After the interview aired on Sunday, Markle and Harry were raked over the coals by people online as they took the side of the Royal family while media bashed the two. Support for Meghan was minuscule even as she disclosed that she contemplated suicide and reached out for help, but none was forthcoming from the royal family.

Nevertheless, loyal friends and family rallied around the couple who has since been expelled from the royal family as they pursue a quiet and private life with their older son Archie as they expect a new addition to the family.

Among those who share support was none other than the Queen Bee herself, Beyoncé, who said, “thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you,” which she shared with an image of herself greeting Meghan at the European premiere of Lion Kin which featured Beyonce’s as the voice of Nayla.

Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.

Meghan’s interview has cast the royal family in a new light as Markle revealed that she faced racism from both the palace and the U.K. press. She also said her son Archie was denied a royal title and royal protection and that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Beyoncé, on the other hand, has always shared her likeness and adoration to Meghan, which includes her honoring her during Black History month in 2019 when she was pregnant with Archie. “We bow down to one of our Melanated Monas. Congrats on your pregnancy! We wish you so much joy,” she said.

Among those who have stood by the Duchess so far is her friend Serena Williams who shared support online.

“Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life—and leads by example—with empathy and compassion,” the Wimbledon Champion said. “She teaches me every day what is means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she’s experienced.”

Meanwhile, there seems to be some reprieve for Meghan regarding the harsh treatment she has received from the British press led by journalist Piers Morgan who has led an onslaught on the Duchess in the past few years.

On Tuesday, he walked off of Good Morning Britain and quit his job after he was confronted for his hate of Meghan Markle. Morgan has published more than 50 articles since Meghan’s impending wedding to Prince Harry and would use some of the harshest terms to describe her. He also dismissed her disclosure that she contemplated suicide which led to public backlash. Although he hasn’t apologized, he still raised the issue with everything Meghan said and accused her of aggrieving the Queen and Prince Phillip, who was ill.

Morgan, though, was called to face the music when investigating social media users dug into his hate for Meghan. They later surfaced with a video of him saying that he met Meghan the night she met Harry, and he felt things were going great. Then after meeting Harry and having a private dinner the next day, she “ghosted him.” “I really liked her, that’s why it hurts,” he joked during the interview as his voice cracked.

Morgan, who has been married since 2010, gave the impression that he and Meghan were on a date. However, news reports suggest it was not a date, but actually, a networking event in which Meghan and her Suits co-stars were in the U.K. to promote the show, and Morgan was invited because he being one of the biggest journalists in the U.K. and a fan of the show. Morgan was at the networking event where he briefly met Meghan in a group setting.

Of course, Meghan has never responded to Morgan and his vitriol over the years, and she has never given credence to any date, as Morgan tells the incident. Fans, though, took Morgan to task on social media as they dragged him for being a vindictive man and using his white privilege to unleash his bitter attack on Meghan because he felt slighted that she chose to get involved with Harry rather than him romantically.