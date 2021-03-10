50 Cent Shares His Theory On Why Jeezy Did Verzuz With Gucci Mane

50 Cent theorized that Jeezy was desperate to do Verzuz with Gucci Mane.

If it’s one rapper who is going to have a different take on things, it’s 50 Cent. The rapper recently weighed in on the Gucci Mane and Jeezy Verzuz during a recent interview with The Morning Hustle. His take? Jeezy was desperate to sell records. According to 50, this is the only reason that the rapper made peace with his arch-nemesis Gucci Mane.

Many fans were expecting fireworks between the two who had beef going all the way back to 2005 when they recorded a collaboration that went on to feature in Gucci Mane’s first independent album and not Jeezy’s debut album. Instead, the pair made peace as millions of viewers tuned in.

The New York rapper and television producer also questioned why Verzuz was still a thing. “I was like, Verzuz didn’t make sense to me. Soon as we come back outside I’m like, I don’t know why we’re still doing [Verzuz]. I think when they did the Jeezy, Gucci Mane [Verzuz], I think that that was desperation on Jeezy’s part trying to sell a record,” he added.

If that was Jeezy’s plan to make peace to sell albums, it still didn’t work, according to 50.

“The record didn’t sell. But I think that’s what that was leading up to it because they looked at how much a catalog would sell and how much exposure you’ll have ’cause he was releasing a record at that point. Other than that, I don’t know why you would do that,” he said.

Jeezy’s album was produced by Def Jam Recordings and YJ Music, Inc. and featured some star guest appearances from artists like Ne-Yo and Rick Ross. The album, which had 15 tracks, peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200 and No. 7 on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart.

Jeezy definitely had higher hopes for the album as, according to the stats posted by VerzuzTV, their battle brought in over 9.1 million viewers.

According to Verzuz TV, the response to the battle was record-breaking. “This viewership number from last night actually makes Verzuz bigger in ratings than the MTV VMA’s, NBC’s The Voice, the Billboard Awards, the CMA’s, the Latin Grammy’s, Dancing With The Stars or The Masked Singer respectively on any given night for those primetime shows this year.”