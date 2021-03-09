Vybz Kartel’s Son Likkle Vybz Urges Dancehall Artistes To Learn The Business Of Music

Vybz Kartel’s son says he has major plans for Adidjaheim Records starting next month.

Likkle Vybz, who is the eldest son of the incarcerated dancehall artiste, is poised to take over his father’s label, Adidjahiem Records, in April when he turns 18. In a recent interview with Winford Williams via OnStage, the young artiste and burgeoning entrepreneur spoke at length about how he plans to run the label when he takes over.

Likkle Vybz believes artistes need to become more involved in the business side of music as opposed to just voicing a track and then leaving it up to their respective managers to deal with. He told Winford, “Basically in music yuh nuh you can’t just be in the studio doing music and you basically leaving the business part of everything else in managements hand or somebody and you don’t really know what’s going on.” He urged young artistes to be more hands-on with their craft.

As it relates to the artiste signing to the Adidjahiem Records Label, his plan is for them to have a partnership. When quizzed about changes he wants to see in the music business, he mentioned that he does not think there are any solid labels behind artistes in Jamaica. He also expressed that he hopes to not just be signed to major labels such as Interscope, Atlantic, etc. “Instead of being like alright we are signed to them it would be more like a partnership with Adidjahiem records,” he said. The goal is for the artiste to still have creative control over their own music.

“Music is always bigger than Jamaica,” he continued. He emphasized that artistes should constantly be searching for the next step to take their careers which will also positively affect the future of dancehall and reggae music. When questioned about the girls and material things that come with being a dancehall act, he said he was not really into all that now, saying it was just an image.

Much like his father, Vybz Kartel, the 17-year-old announced that he has some upcoming businesses in the pipeline and an initiative for the non-profit arm of the business. He said, “Dancehall Royalty Part 2” was in the making, and fans should look out for it. The music industry is waiting to see exactly what Likkle Vybz will do when he eventually takes over.

It’s quite refreshing to see that a young artiste in the business seems to have a solid idea as to how he wants his brand and dancehall music to improve. One of his younger brothers, Likkle Addi, was also recently interviewed by Winford Williams, and he too seems poised to continue the legacy their father started. What are your thoughts on the interview?