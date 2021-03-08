Rihanna Goes Viral Again With A Popcaan Song, Dancehall Fans Wants Collab

Rihanna once again show us that she is a Unruly Fan.

It is certainly great to see fellow artists supporting each other’s music irrespective of genres. Bajan superstar Rihanna is one such artist that loves to throw her support behind other entertainment acts. RiRi took a hiatus when it came to music and has spent the last few years focusing on her business ventures. Thankfully it appears she is ready to jump back in and give her fans that eagerly awaited album.

In just a few short weeks, the “Umbrella” songstress has been seen vibing to “Unruly Boss” Popcaan‘s music at different events. On Sunday night, a video of her and a cousin singing and dancing to his song “Silence” was shared on social media. The dancehall banger urges listeners to be careful and wary of so-called friendships. Just last month, the singer also posted a topless photo of herself in silk shorts from her Savage X Fenty line. She also served up a Popcaan inspired caption for that post.

“When @popcaanmusic said ‘me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl,” she wrote. The lyrics were lifted from “Naked,” a single from Popcaan’s 2018 “Forever” Album, which also featured the single “Silence.”

On both occasions Rihanna went viral. Not only is the below video clip making the rounds online, dancehall fans are begging her to collaborate with Popcaan, who happens to be BFFs with her ex-boyfriend Drake.

Fans have started to wonder if these frequent mentions of Popcaan may be an indication that the two will be collaborating on Rihanna’s upcoming album. Back in February, she had indicated that her ninth album titled “R9” would be released soon. Rihanna has always been a fan of dancehall and reggae music, and during an interview, she made reference to the fact that her next album would be “reggae-inspired or reggae-infused.”

Popcaan is no stranger to collaborations with top international acts and has already done collaborations with Drake, Jamie xx, Young Thug, Davido, and French Montana, to name a few. His fans have also voiced their approval of how he has grown musically as an entertainer over the years. Rihanna has collaborated with another Jamaican artist Sean Paul for her dance track “Break It Off.” We look forward to her upcoming album and hope the rumors of a possible collaboration with Popcaan are indeed true.