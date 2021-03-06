Bun B Tribute Slain Houston Rapper Chucky Trill Killed In Atlanta: “This was a good man”

Bun B is among a slew of rappers paying tribute to slain Houston native Chucky Trill who was killed in Atlanta.

Chucky Trill, whose real name was Corey Detiege, was reportedly shot and killed on an interstate highway in Atlanta on Friday while visiting the city for NBA All-Star weekend. According to WSBTV, his manager Bone, who heads Boneafied Entertainment label, confirmed his death. Bone described Trill as a rapper who was very passionate about his music. and a very humble individual.

Law enforcement officials were able to identify the rapper as the shooting victim from his I.D. He was shot and killed in the vicinity of Jimmy Carter Boulevard on Highway 85 South at approximately 3 A.M. The shooting incident triggered a pile-up of traffic on the highway due to police officers having to block off the crime scene.

Houston legend Bun B posted a tribute for Chucky Trill writing, “Damn. This was a good man. Humble. Hard working. Loyal. Determined. Focused. And he had the talent. Queen saw him and told @boneafied “That boy is good. If he don’t have a manager you should do it.” And he did, putting everything he had in it. We are heartbroken this morning and send our deepest condolences to D, Bone and all of his family, friends and supporters. Buy or stream his music and let’s keep his memory alive. #RIPChuckyTrill.”

1501 Certified Entertainment head Cark Crawford also remembered Trill and shared a photo of them together. “R.I.P homie @chuckytrillofficial so shocked to hear this we was just all together having a good time,” Crawford said.