Sean Paul & Busy Signal Drops “Boom” Collab Ahead Of ‘Live N Living’ Album

Sean Paul released his new track “Boom” with Busy Signal.

As he rolls out his first album of the year Live N Living, Sean Paul is releasing singles from the project to get the buzz going. His latest release, “Boom,” which features Busy Signal, has fans wondering how the two artists have not collaborated on a dance track like this before. The duo mesh extremely well together with complementing sounds, and on this track, they delivered a high-energy performance that is a surefire way to get fans moving and set the stage for a great new album.

“Gyal come gimme di ting deh don’t play / None a dem cyaan test yuh body no day / And yuh can ask anybody gyal / You got the body everybody want yeah (oh yeah),” Sean Paul kicks off the first verse.

“Mek the booty work twerk fi the income / Cah yuh body heavy like Jada Kingdom / Go ahead baby with your wisdom / Loving the style you bring come,” Busy Signal deejays.

The intrigue also lies in the fact that we haven’t received a track like this from Busy Signal in a while. The dancehall star has only collaborated with Sean Paul once in the past, over a decade ago when they joined Busta Rhymes for the remix “Gun Dem Bark.”

Their latest collaboration is a definite banger which proves Sean Paul’s recent proclamation that it’s “collaboration over confrontation.” As dancehall has become quite divisive, SP stands to defy that with an onslaught of epic collaborations this year.

“Boom” is one of the upcoming tracks on Sean Paul’s new album Live N Living which is slated to arrive on March 12.

In a recent statement about the upcoming project, Sean Paul explained, “It was important to me to show that in our genre of dancehall, we don’t need to clash in order to attain the spotlight,” he said. “We don’t need to divide our fans to attain the rotations on the airwaves or streams.”

“Boom” debuted on Busy Signal’s official YouTube page on Thursday (March 4). Check out the fire new track.