Drake , Saweetie, Bruno Mars, Tyler, The Creator Dominates New Music Friday

Since we kicked off 2021, this might be the biggest’ New Music Friday’ of the year thus far, and it’s not just because Drake announced a new project. The Toronto rapper’s highly anticipated sixth album is still at the forefront of people’s minds, but while he perfects that with the right finishes, he is offering up a trio of songs for fans to mull over in the meantime. Drake announced that his mini-EP Scary Hours would arrive at midnight on Friday, which means chances are you’ve already heard it. The title includes three tracks – two of which features Lil Baby and Rick Ross.

The star-studded list of new arrivals goes on to include the likes of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, who joined forces on an upcoming album that they say will have that 70s sound. Ahead of the drop, the duo, who together are known as Silk Sonic, released their lead single entitled “Leave The Door Open.”

This week we’re also gifted with new tracks from the likes of Tyler The Creator, Juice WRLD and Post Malone, Young Dolph and Key Glock, Saweetie, Doja Cat and Stefflon Don, G Herbo, and more.

Drake – “Scary Hours”

Drake’s Scary Hours comes after the rapper was spotted shooting a music video in his home base, Toronto. Fans suspected that the visuals would be for a track from Certified Lover Boy, which they have been waiting for almost a year for. However, Drizzy took to Instagram to announce the new short EP ahead of its release at midnight. While Scary Hours will not qualify for a spot on the Billboard 200 chart, it is expected to perform just as well as it would if it did make that debut.

Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced a new joint album, and it is already looking like the collaboration we never knew we needed. Today they dropped off the lead single for the project “Leave The Door Open,” which is indicative of an absolutely outstanding album afoot. Just as their name Silk Sonic implies, the singer and rapper combine to give fans a silky smooth array of bars and melodies.

Clever ft Juice Wrld & Post Malone – “Life’s A Mess”

Juice WRLD and Post Malone together on one song is most likely just as you’d imagine it. These souls were meant to be spilled out on the same track at least once, and thanks to rapper Clever and Juice’s everlasting catalog of unreleased recordings, the dream was made a reality with “Life’s A Mess.” After gelling his sound so extraordinarily well with that of the departed rapper, Posty only leaves fans wanting more with this track.

Saweetie ft Doja Cat & Stefflon Don – “Best Friends (Remix)”

Saweetie enlisted UK-based rapper Stefllon Don to assist the remix for “Best Friend,” a single she released with Billboard-topping artist Doja Cat in January. The official music video for the original track has already garnered over 82 million views and 1 million likes. The addition of Stefflon Don to the record should only serve to spice it up even more and help it to surge further up the charts. Stefflon has a very West Indian style which could be exactly what a remix like this needs.

Tyler, The Creator – “Tell Me How”

Tyler The Creator has been on a collaboration binge lately, but this week he released a solo effort titled “Tell Me How.” As usual, the Grammy Award-winning rapper is always improving, and so he did not come to disappoint. The excitement of his first solo joint in a minute and his thought-provoking lyrics only set the stage for a simply brilliant album to come.

Young Dolph & Key Glock – “Aspen”

Young Dolph and Key Glock also dropped off their new single “Aspen” today. These two seem to make a good team as together they’ve already released successful singles “Case Closed” and “Green Light” this year. Their latest effort is of a similar nature to their previous as they discuss their street-savvy ways on the track.

Taleban Dooda ft 42 Dugg – “Trappin Ain’t Dead”

Taleban Dooda features 42 Dugg on his latest track, “Trappin Ain’t Dead.” On this newly released Helluva-produced track, Dooda dabbles in a new style that he carries quite well, much to the delight of fans. 42 Dugg brings his signature Detroit sound to the track complementing Dooda’s sound in an effortless way.

G Herbo – “Break Yoself & Really Like That”

G Herbo released not one but two new singles this week, “Break Yoself” and “Really Like That.” These mark the first singles released by the Chi-Town rapper this year following his track “Statement,” which was released in December amid charges being brought against him for $1.5 million of federal fraud. The rapper reportedly used stolen credit cards to cover private jets and other expenses.

Chance The Rapper also released a new music video for his song “The Heart & The Tongue” at midnight, and be on the lookout for new releases from Sonny Digital, who drops off his song “Dance” today and pgLang’s Baby Keem who debuts his track “No Sense.”