Tory Lanez Excited About Dropping Same Day As Drake: “Great Day For Music”

Tory Lanez says dropping new music the same day as Drake is a “great day for music.”

Drake and Tory Lanez are both set to release albums on the same day. To some, this would be a frightening moment to be dropping on the same day as one of the world’s highest-selling rappers. However, the 5’3″ Lanez is focusing on the positive, sighting a wonderful day for music. While many have tried to pit the two Toronto natives against each other, no actual beef has ever been publicly recognized.

Tory Lanez recently posted to his Twitter account, saying, “Me and @drake both dropping on the same day… great day for music.” Fans are having mixed reactions to the news, with many leaning towards Drake overshadowing the “Luv” rapper. Internet users jeered at Lanez’s announcement with comments like, “Why is he happy his album not gonna get listened to.” Much like his Umbrella music brand, his faithful fans had him covered and showed their full support for the daunting task on Friday.

Me and @drake both dropping on the same day ??…. great day for music . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) March 4, 2021

Yes yes . Swallowed by models … for my music being so good …. yes yes great day . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) March 4, 2021

Even though the two have gained international recognition, Drake still maintains a more prominent position in the public spotlight. To some fans, Tory Lanez is seen as a younger brother always trying to outshine his older and more experienced sibling. Despite numerous memes about his size and stature, Tory Lanez is no joke to music, having released countless hits over the years.

However, he remains optimistic announcing the release of his R&B Capsule PLAYBOY tonight at midnight. The capsule will feature 12 songs, including the lead single “Feels” with Chris Brown, which has almost 12 million Youtube views.

Tory has said this project is his most vulnerable to date, and the themes predominantly surround heartbreak, while his previous R&B tracks were more about vibes and catchy melodies. Drake has been teasing the release of his Certified Lover Boy album for nearly two years, and with delays still in play for that one, he is now offering a filler EP titled Scary Hours. Champaignpapi has not provided many details surrounding that one but fans are already excited for hits release.

A Twitter fan delighted with the good news of the Two Canadian superstars has made it clear that there will only be one winner of the new music Friday. “Friday bout to be a party,” the Twitter user wrote.