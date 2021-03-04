Teejay & Vybz Kartel Chronicles Poverty & Crime In “Pressure” Video

Teejay and Vybz Kartel drops off their new collaboration, “Pressure,” and so far, the reviews have been good.

Like so many of his recent collaborations, Teejay never disappoints with this one and never gets overshadowed, given he is on the same track with one of the biggest artists in dancehall currently, Vybz Kartel. The Top Braff Music-produced single saw the two hitmakers trading punchline about the hardships ghetto youths face daily.

“Need help, So much pressure to bear, Jah Jah wash away everything, Wash away my fears,” Teejay and Kartel sing over the catchy hook.

The accompanying music video perfectly chronicles life of poverty, poor health, and violence in the ghetto. The Lagikz Supreme-directed cut saw a young boy tending to his sick grandmother by ensuring she gets her medication. After giving her the last pill, he promised to go and buy some refills, but while hanging out with his friends on the street corner, a lone gunman walked up to the group and started firing, hitting him. The teenager ended up passing away from his injuries.

“Thank you Jah, It’s a miracle me still here, Me go through so much in my life, Bare trial and tribulation, Gh?tto youth like we been through so much, Peopl? have a hopeless life, Suicide ‘pon them mind, do you blame them,” Kartel deejay.

Despite being incarcerated for a decade, Vybz Kartel still maintains a firm grip on the dancehall throne. The former Portmore Empire leader’s work ethic has never wavered, considering he cannot record music in prison legally.

Teejay is a dancehall superstar in his own right after steadily building out a solid catalog for himself over the past few years.